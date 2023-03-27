What Next

Will Crime Decide Chicago’s Mayoral Race?

Police reform, carjackings, and abortion have shaped the race between Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas.

Episode Notes

In Chicago, a city plagued by recent crime concerns from its citizens, a progressive former Teachers Union organizer faces an opponent who has described himself in the past as “more of a Republican than a Democrat.”

Guest: Gregory Pratt, Chicago Tribune reporter covering Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Hall.

