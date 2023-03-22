What Next

Why Is Adderall So Hard to Find?

The shortage is starting to impact users of other ADHD medications, too.

Episode Notes

Since last summer, it’s been difficult to fill an Adderall prescription. The shortage is driving some people to try other ADHD medications—causing shortages of those medications too—while others are sourcing their medication on the “gray market.”

Why is such a common drug nowhere to be found?And why has the FDA been so mum on the subject?

Guests:
Ike Swetlitz, health journalist for Bloomberg News
Sheila McClear, writer for Los Angeles magazine

About the Show

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

