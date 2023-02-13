The Mass Shooter Database
Perpetrators of these horrific crimes have a lot in common—including deep despair.
Episode Notes
Why does someone become a mass shooter? Researchers are interviewing perpetrators and their victims—and those who narrowly averted committing a mass shooting—and discovering a common thread of psychological despair. Can their work be applied to the prevention of future violence?
Guest: Jillian Peterson, forensic psychologist, violence researcher, and author of The Violence Project.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips, Jared Downing, and Laura Spencer.