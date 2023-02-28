When Politicians Need Mental Healthcare
John Fetterman isn’t the first elected official to struggle and seek treatment.
Episode Notes
When John Fetterman checked himself into a hospital for clinical depression in mid-February, he was praised by both parties and public health officials for his bravery. But not long ago, being diagnosed with depression or taking time for your mental health were seen as disqualifying for those seeking public office.
Guest: Jason Kander, President of National Expansion at Veterans Community Project, author of Invisible Storm: A Soldier’s Memoir of Politics and PTSD, and co-host of Crooked Media’s podcast Majority 54.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Jared Downing and Laura Spencer.