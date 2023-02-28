What Next

When Politicians Need Mental Healthcare

John Fetterman isn’t the first elected official to struggle and seek treatment.

Episode Notes

When John Fetterman checked himself into a hospital for clinical depression in mid-February, he was praised by both parties and public health officials for his bravery. But not long ago, being diagnosed with depression or taking time for your mental health were seen as disqualifying for those seeking public office.

Guest: Jason Kander, President of National Expansion at Veterans Community Project, author of Invisible Storm: A Soldier’s Memoir of Politics and PTSD, and co-host of Crooked Media’s podcast Majority 54.

Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Jared Downing and Laura Spencer.

About the Show

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

Host

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.