The Hysteria Over D.C.’s New Crime Bill
Updating the district’s motley 1901 criminal code patchwork isn’t the “reform” activists have called for—or tough-on-crime types fear.
The Revised Criminal Code Act is a major overhaul to D.C.’s criminal code that critics say will clog the courts with low-level crimes and fill the streets with criminals. Slate’s legal expert doesn’t see the data to support any of that.
Guest: Mark Joseph Stern, Slate senior writer covering courts and the law.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips, Jared Downing, and Laura Spencer.