Georgia Takes on Trump
His phone call to Brad Raffensberger seems to be getting painstaking legal scrutiny.
Episode Notes
A special grand jury in Georgia may soon announce whether Donald Trump will face criminal charges, including racketeering, for a phone call to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger following the 2020 election.
Guest: Tamar Hallerman, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s lead reporter covering the Fulton County special grand jury investigation.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips, Jared Downing, and Laura Spencer.