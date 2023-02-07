His Son Died in Uvalde. He’s Still Fighting.
The next stop for Brett Cross’s gun control advocacy is tonight’s State of the Union.
Episode Notes
Immediately following a mass shooting, public officials will say that “now is not the time” to discuss what changes—for example, making it more difficult to get an assault weapon—could have prevented the shooting, yet once the media cycle moves on, so does the momentum for change. But Brett Cross, whose son was killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas, won’t give up his fight for accountability and reform.
Guest: Brett Cross, father of Uziyah Garcia, who was killed at Robb Elementary School in May 2022.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips, Jared Downing, and Laura Spencer.