Why the West Bank Is at a Boiling Point
Tension is rising as one side’s leadership grew more extreme, and the other’s looked more feckless.
Episode Notes
With hard-right, pro-settler representatives in the Israeli government, and the Palestinian Authority losing credibility with Palestinians, illegal settlements in the West Bank have become flashpoints in the ever-present yet still-escalating tension in the region.
Guest: Yair Rosenberg, staff writer at the Atlantic and the author of its newsletter, Deep Shtetl, about the intersection of politics, culture, and religion.
