When an Earthquake Hits a Civil War
Where Turkey, Syria, borders, and fault lines all intersect.
Episode Notes
How getting recovery aid and assistance to Turkey and northern Syria has been complicated by on-going aftershocks from the earthquake and the reverberations of the Syrian civil war.
Guests:
Louisa Loveluck, Baghdad bureau chief for the Washington Post.
Dr. Ahmad Dbais, Operations Director and Disaster Management Team Leader for UOSSM (Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations).
