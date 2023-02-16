Will Abortion Pills Be Banned?
How far can anti-abortion activists push against FDA-approved medication?
A judge in north Texas is considering a lawsuit that could make access to abortion pills more difficult across the country. While anti-abortion activists can point to a string of recent successes, the existence of another, widely-used abortion medication would make medical abortions nearly impossible to ban outright.
Guest: Christina Cauterucci, Slate senior writer and host of Outward.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Jared Downing and Laura Spencer.