Election Deniers Shot at Her
A New Mexico state senator woke up to bullet holes in her daughter’s room.
Episode Notes
A newfound commitment to never accepting election results you don’t like is taken to the extreme in New Mexico, where a string of shootings targeting elected officials led to 12 bullet holes in a state senator’s Albuquerque home.
Guest: Linda Lopez, state senator in New Mexico’s Bernalillo County.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips, Jared Downing, and Laura Spencer.