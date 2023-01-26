What Next

Election Deniers Shot at Her

A New Mexico state senator woke up to bullet holes in her daughter’s room.

Episode Notes

A newfound commitment to never accepting election results you don’t like is taken to the extreme in New Mexico, where a string of shootings targeting elected officials led to 12 bullet holes in a state senator’s Albuquerque home.

Guest: Linda Lopez, state senator in New Mexico’s Bernalillo County.

Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips, Jared Downing, and Laura Spencer.

