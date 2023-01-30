Who Doesn’t Have Classified Documents?
When everything is secret, then nothing is secret.
Episode Notes
At this point, classified documents have been uncovered in the homes of former President Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, and President Biden. But there are more practical issues with how the government treats classified documents than just whose garage they’re sitting in.
Guest: Elizabeth Goitein, co-director of the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice
