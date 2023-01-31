From Rodney King to Tyre Nichols
After decades of outrage and activism, why is this still happening?
Episode Notes
The video of Tyre Nichols being fatally beaten by Memphis police officers was made public on Friday. How does this latest high-profile incident of police brutality echo the killing of George Floyd or the beating of Rodney King? And 30 years after the latter, what’s still standing in the way of police reform?
Guest: Joel Anderson, staff writer at Slate, host of Seasons 3 and 6 of Slow Burn.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips, Jared Downing, and Laura Spencer.