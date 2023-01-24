What Next

Will the Debt Ceiling Cave in This Time?

A divided Congress dusts off an old fight—and for what?

The U.S. has hit the debt ceiling—again And with Congress divided, it’s unclear when or how the government will get approved to borrow more.Why is this perennial fight coming back around now? And what happens—locally and to the world economy—if the U.S. Treasury defaults?

Guest: Jordan Weissmann, Washington editor for Semafor.

