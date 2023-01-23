What Next

Cities’ Wetter, Wilder Future

America already experiences an “urban flooding event” every 2 or 3 days—and more rain is coming.

Episode Notes

California going from drought-to-downpour this month was a vivid illustration of the future we’re facing: with more dramatic weather in a warmer, wetter climate. But how can cities—built for a world where hundred-year floods happened only once a century—adjust to a new reality?

Guest: Henry Grabar, staff writer for Slate, author of Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World.

