Cities’ Wetter, Wilder Future
America already experiences an “urban flooding event” every 2 or 3 days—and more rain is coming.
Episode Notes
California going from drought-to-downpour this month was a vivid illustration of the future we’re facing: with more dramatic weather in a warmer, wetter climate. But how can cities—built for a world where hundred-year floods happened only once a century—adjust to a new reality?
Guest: Henry Grabar, staff writer for Slate, author of Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips, Tori Dominguez, Jared Downing, and Laura Spencer.