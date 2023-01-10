What Next

Mr. Santos Goes to Washington

He’s made it to Congress—but what exactly did he get away with?

Episode Notes

How far can you go on a lie? Looking at the career of George Santos, United States Representative-elect, it can take you at least to the congressional floor. But now, firmly in the public eye, his resume unraveling, is Santos’ political career about to be derailed before it starts? And how did it get this far in the first place?

Guest: Azi Paybarah, national reporter covering campaigns and breaking politics news at the Washington Post.

Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips, Tori Dominguez, Jared Downing, and Laura Spencer.

