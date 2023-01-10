Mr. Santos Goes to Washington
He’s made it to Congress—but what exactly did he get away with?
Episode Notes
How far can you go on a lie? Looking at the career of George Santos, United States Representative-elect, it can take you at least to the congressional floor. But now, firmly in the public eye, his resume unraveling, is Santos’ political career about to be derailed before it starts? And how did it get this far in the first place?
Guest: Azi Paybarah, national reporter covering campaigns and breaking politics news at the Washington Post.
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get benefits like zero ads on any Slate podcast, bonus episodes of shows like Slow Burn and Amicus—and you’ll be supporting the work we do here on What Next. Sign up now at slate.com/whatnextplus to help support our work.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips, Tori Dominguez, Jared Downing, and Laura Spencer.