McCarthy’s Road to Speaker

On Friday night, Representative Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House—but not before a far-right revolt kept Congress in a weeklong deadlock. As he begins his tenure as Speaker, will these sorts of standoffs be the rule, not the exception?

Guest: Jim Newell, Slate’s senior politics writer.

