What It Took for a Red State to Pause Executions
After string of botched lethal injections in Alabama, capital punishment’s days may be numbered.
Episode Notes
Three botched lethal injections in Alabama have once again highlighted the practical complexity and possible illegality of the death penalty. Even states that are adamantly in favor of capital punishment are being stalled on a purely pragmatic level.
Guest: Elizabeth Bruenig, staff writer at The Atlantic
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips, Tori Dominguez, and Jared Downing.