Can Iran’s Protest Movement Survive?
After criticizing the Iranian regime, rapper Toomaj Salehi is in prison, under threat of execution. Will thousands of protesters face his fate?
Episode Notes
Toomaj Salehi, an Iranian rapper known for criticizing the regime with his music, has been arrested by the Iranian government. His friends and family now worry he could face the death penalty.
Guest: Nahayat Tizhoosh, Producer at the CBC
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Sam Kim, Anna Phillips, Tori Dominguez, and Jared Downing.