2022 Retrospective | How Soccer’s Best Women Finally Got Paid

This week we look back on some of our favorite stories from a year that had us asking—sometimes with excitement and sometimes with exasperation—”What Next”? This episode originally aired June 1.

If you want to understand the way inequality is baked into the systems and structures all around us, examining the pay equity issue in U.S. soccer is a pretty good place to start. But after a six-year battle, the U.S. Women’s National Team struck an agreement with U.S. Soccer, ensuring equal pay for equal work for the men’s and women’s teams — another victory for a team that doesn’t take no for an answer.

Guest: Christina Cauterucci, senior writer at Slate and a former middle school soccer star.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova and Sam Kim.