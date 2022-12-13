The Magic of Messi
As he laces up for his last World Cup semifinal, a lookback on how Messi reached the top of the soccer world.
Episode Notes
Argentina and Croatia face off in the World Cup semifinals today, and all eyes are on Lionel Messi. At 35, Messi is trying to put a cap on a legendary career and bring a World Cup championship to his home country.
How did he get to the top of the soccer world? And what will be his legacy if Argentina loses?
Guest: Jasmine Garsd Garcia, host of NPR’s soccer podcast “The Last Cup.”
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips, Tori Dominguez, and Jared Downing.