Germany Cribs From the QAnon Playbook

How the conspiracy that says Donald Trump will take out a cabal of pedophiles fits into the plot to topple the German government.

Episode Notes

The Reichsbürger movement is the group behind the plot to overthrow the German government that was disrupted last week. Their grievances are both specific to their country—that the German government is illegitimate and the Reich needs to be reestablished—and familiar to right-wing extremist watchers in the U.S.. They have been radicalized by lockdowns, vaccine requirements, and Qanon. How is this American conspiracy exporting itself?

Guest:  Josh Keating, global security reporter at Grid focused on conflict, diplomacy, and foreign policy.

