Out of Afghanistan
After escaping the Taliban, refugees must navigate America’s bewildering bureaucracy.
Episode Notes
The U.S. has welcomed thousands Afghan refugees since pulling out of Afghanistan in 2021. Safe from the Taliban, but without social security numbers,credit ratings, or even sometimes basic English, they have to make a new life relying on a patchwork of volunteers and their wits.
Guests:
Elena MacFarlane, assistant Professor in the McKusick-Nathans Institute of Genetic Medicine.
Lila and Basheer, Afghan refugees living in Maryland.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips, Tori Dominguez, and Jared Downing.