Did Trump Crash the Red Wave?
Republicans made gains in the midterms but fell well short of expectations. Why?
Episode Notes
The dust still hasn’t settled from the midterm elections. But some themes have begun emerging: the GOP underperformed; the right to abortion won on state-level votes; Florida has gone red, but Democrats won gubernatorial races across the old “blue wall.” And it may be time for Republicans to consider who they are, apart from the party of Trump.
Guest: Jamelle Bouie, columnist at the New York Times.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips, Tori Dominguez, Colton Salaz, and Jared Downing.