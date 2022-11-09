What Next

What Texas’ Attacks on Trans Healthcare Did to One Family

When Governor Abbott directed the state to investigate gender-affirming care as child abuse, trans kids and their families had to decide if Texas could still be home. Many left.

Episode Notes

As Texas laws have become more discriminatory against trans individuals and their families, many wonder if they can even stay in the Lone Star State, especially when parents could be investigated as child abusers for providing healthcare to their children. This family made the difficult decision to move to Colorado.

Guests:
Katie Laird, social justice blogger.
Noah Laird, high school junior.

