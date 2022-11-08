The Frightening Rise in Political Violence
What’s put Congress and their families in the crosshairs, and what can be done?
Episode Notes
Paul Pelosi joined a growing list of Congress members and their families who have been targets of violent political attacks. What can be done about the growing safety risk of being in the public eye? And what does living under threat do to the people charged with running the government?
Guest: Liz Goodwin, Congress reporter at the Washington Post.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips, Tori Dominguez, Colton Salaz, and Jared Downing.