How the Dems Win Back the Rust Belt
In a state Trump won handily, Democrat Tim Ryan may have found a base.
Episode Notes
Trump won Ohio handily, and it’s been expected that JD Vance would cruise into a Senate seat this fall. But Democratic candidate Tim Ryan seems to have struck a chord with the very demographics that have been drifting away from his party. Does he have what it takes to win in Trump country? And could his success be replicated across the Midwest?
Guest: Alec MacGillis, politics and government reporter at ProPublica.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips, Tori Dominguez, Colton Salaz, and Jared Downing.