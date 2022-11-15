How New York Democrats Blew It
The road to potentially losing the House of Representatives started with an overreaching redistricting map of the Empire State.
Episode Notes
After bracing themselves for a “red wave,” the Democrats will keep their Senate majority after the midterms. However, the Republicans will likely, narrowly take the House, thanks in part to gains made in deep blue New York State. How did the party bungle this so badly? And why do some Democrats say it’s Andrew Cuomo’s fault?
Guest: Jimmy Vielkind, reporter for the Wall Street Journal covering New York State politics and government.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips, Tori Dominguez, and Jared Downing.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips, Tori Dominguez, and Jared Downing.