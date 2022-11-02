What Next

Can an Anti-Trump Republican Still Win?

Colorado may now be a deep blue state.

Joe Biden won Colorado by 13 points, which is why Jim O’Dea is running for the Senate as a moderate Republican—one who will stand up to Donald Trump. It’s a message that isn’t winning support from Democratic voters, and may well be undermining his appeal to Republicans.

Guest: Jim Newell, senior politics writer at Slate.

