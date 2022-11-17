What Next

The Shiny New Target for Political Spending

Whether it’s allowed or not, partisan politics—and all the money that entails—have come to judicial races.

State supreme court elections, for a long time, were an afterthought; filler for the ballot’s second page. But with questions of abortion rights on the line, this year both parties started pouring money and attention on the races across the country. Even where the races are explicitly “non-partisan,” the partisan political machine has arrived.

Guest: Erik Ortiz, staff writer for NBC News focusing on racial injustice and social inequality.

