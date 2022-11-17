The Shiny New Target for Political Spending
Whether it’s allowed or not, partisan politics—and all the money that entails—have come to judicial races.
Episode Notes
State supreme court elections, for a long time, were an afterthought; filler for the ballot’s second page. But with questions of abortion rights on the line, this year both parties started pouring money and attention on the races across the country. Even where the races are explicitly “non-partisan,” the partisan political machine has arrived.
Guest: Erik Ortiz, staff writer for NBC News focusing on racial injustice and social inequality.
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get benefits like zero ads on any Slate podcast, bonus episodes of shows like Slow Burn and Amicus—and you’ll be supporting the work we do here on What Next. Sign up now at slate.com/whatnextplus to help support our work.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips, Jared Downing, Tori Dominguez, and Colton Salaz.