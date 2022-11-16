What Next

Will SCOTUS Take Native Children Away From Their Families?

Brackeen v. Haaland could impact everything from child adoption to tribal land rights to native sovereignty.

Episode Notes

The Supreme Court case Brackeen v. Haaland concerns how adoption placement currently works under the Indian Child Welfare Act. The law prioritizes placing Native children with Native families. But depending on how the court rules, striking down or changing ICWA could affect not only adoption but Indian tribes’ entire status as sovereign nations.

Guest: Elizabeth Hidalgo Reese, Stanford law professor and scholar of American Indian tribal law, federal Indian law, and constitutional law.

