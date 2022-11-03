The Stakes of Nevada’s Latino Vote
Brutal inflation, a transient population, and Vegas’ powerful hospitality union may tilt the balance of power in Washington.
Episode Notes
Democrats have been winning reliably in Nevada, but between the lack of enthusiasm for Joe Biden among Latino voters, and a lackluster voter-turnout effort from Vegas’s hospitality union, it’s very possible that the face of Nevada’s “Stop the Steal” effort may win a Senate seat.
Guest: Jon Ralston, CEO and Editor in Chief of The Nevada Independent.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips, Tori Dominguez, Colton Salaz, and Jared Downing.