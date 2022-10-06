What Next

Putin Is in a Dangerous Spot

Why the latest phase of Russia’s war in Ukraine could make him act rashly.

With the war turning towards Ukraine’s favor, Vladimir Putin is becoming more isolated and more dangerous. Can Ukrainians expel the Russians—or the Russians expel Putin—while avoiding the worst-case scenario?

Guest: Bryan Bender, senior national correspondent for POLITICO.

