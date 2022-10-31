Should You Panic Over America’s Test Scores?
What lower test scores are telling us—and what they can’t.
Episode Notes
According to the recently released results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress, American students across the country are scoring lower on math and reading. But before we panic, it’s important to put those results in context, and consider what evaluations can actually tell us.
Guest: Jack Schneider, associate professor of education at the University of Massachusetts Lowell and co-host of the education policy podcast “Have You Heard.”
