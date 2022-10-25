Is Fetterman’s Disability Anyone’s Business?
The problems with “push-up contest” politics.
Reporters have questioned whether Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who had a stroke in May, is competent to serve in the U.S. Senate. The attention on his apparent aphasia – or ability to process conversation and speak clearly – reveals the biases that keep many disabled people from disclosing their conditions or even running for office in the first place.
Guest: Sara Luterman, caregiving reporter for The 19th News.
