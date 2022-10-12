What Next

How Is Herschel Walker Still in This?

Are voters desensitized to all this dirty laundry?

Herschel Walker’s campaign for the U.S. Senate has been rocky to say the least, with revelations of heretofore-unmentioned children, accusations of domestic abuse, and multiple abortions paid for by the aggressively pro-life candidate. Yet the race remains close with Reverend Raphael Warnock—and the outcome could determine which party controls the Senate.

Guest: Greg Bluestein, political reporter at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

