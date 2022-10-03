What Venezuelan Migrants Are Fleeing
A fifth of Venezuela’s population has fled the country in the last decade. Many are seeking asylum in the U.S.
Episode Notes
Venezuela has lost about a fifth of its population since its economic collapse in 2014. Roughly 6.8 million people have fled the country, creating one of the largest refugee crises in the world. Why does Venezuela’s free-fall continue? And how is the U.S. government responding to increasing numbers of Venezuelan refugees?
Guest: Cindy Arnson, a distinguished fellow at The Wilson Center and former director of its Latin American Program.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips and Jared Downing.