Roger Stone’s January 6th
Hearings will likely reopen with evidence from a Danish documentary on—and personal text messages from—the longtime GOP operator.
Episode Notes
When the January 6 committee reconvenes, one their first orders of business will likely concern longtime GOP operative and Trump ally Roger Stone. What have lawmakers discovered in the raw footage from a Danish documentary team, and Stone’s personal text messages? And what does it reveal about January 6?
Guest: Josh Meyer, USA Today’s domestic security correspondent.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips and Jared Downing.