The Baby Formula Crisis Is Still Happening

Regulators were told of concerns at a major manufacturing hub months before they took action.

The drastic shortage of infant formula this spring revealed how flaws in food regulation and the supply chain can threaten this most vulnerable part of our population—and everyone else.

Guest: Helena Bottemiller Evich, founder of Food Fix, a publication about food policy.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips and Jared Downing.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.