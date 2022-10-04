The Baby Formula Crisis Is Still Happening
Regulators were told of concerns at a major manufacturing hub months before they took action.
Episode Notes
The drastic shortage of infant formula this spring revealed how flaws in food regulation and the supply chain can threaten this most vulnerable part of our population—and everyone else.
Guest: Helena Bottemiller Evich, founder of Food Fix, a publication about food policy.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips and Jared Downing.