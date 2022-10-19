GOP to Cities: Drop Dead
Republicans dismiss America’s cities as “cesspools”—and their legislation is starting to match their rhetoric.
Episode Notes
Republican rhetoric paints America’s cities as cesspools of crime, homeless and, uh, out-of-touch elites, and the party has largely given up courting urban voters. The GOP may be able to hold on to power thanks to voting systems that favor rural areas, but legislating as though their responsibilities stop at the city lines is a growing concern for the Americans who actually live there.
Guest: Henry Grabar, staff writer at Slate.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips and Jared Downing.