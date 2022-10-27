When Child Protective Services Gets It Wrong
How a lack of due process makes an already-stressful situation worse.
An investigation into child welfare agencies around the country uncovered that the vast majority of searches of home environments happen without anything like a warrant, increasing the stress for parents as well as the children whose welfare is supposed to be being protected.
Guest: Eli Hager, ProPublica reporter covering issues affecting children and teens in the Southwest.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips and Jared Downing.