When Child Protective Services Gets It Wrong

How a lack of due process makes an already-stressful situation worse.

Episode Notes

An investigation into child welfare agencies around the country uncovered that the vast majority of searches of home environments happen without anything like a warrant, increasing the stress for parents as well as the children whose welfare is supposed to be being protected.

Guest: Eli Hager, ProPublica reporter covering issues affecting children and teens in the Southwest.

