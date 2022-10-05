What Next

Congress Can’t Quit the Stock Market

Why House Democrats whiffed on a popular bill to restrict members of Congress from owning and trading stock.

A bipartisan effort to prevent members of Congress from trading stock while in office is wildly popular. But so far, no such bill has gained much traction on Capitol Hill. Why?

Guest: Sam Brodey, congressional reporter for The Daily Beast.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips and Jared Downing.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.