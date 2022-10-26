The True Origins of the U.K.’s Political Mess
Rishi Sunak is inheriting a party and country that can only manage the decline.
The truth is, no one ever had a workable plan for Brexit. And as Liz Truss becomes the fourth Prime Minister to resign since the referendum and Rishi Sunak steps in as tribute, it’s an important lesson for voters on any side of the Atlantic: You can’t stake your party—or your country’s future—on a lie.
Guest: Felix Salmon, host of Slate Money, chief financial correspondent at Axios.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips and Jared Downing.