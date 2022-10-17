What Next

An American Surgeon in Wartime Ukraine

Why one volunteer doctor keeps going back into countries wrecked by Russian bombs.

As a Syrian American surgeon living in Chicago, Dr. Samer Attar felt compelled to be of service during the Syrian civil war, when doctors were being driven underground by Syria’s Russia-backed military. When Russian bombs began raining down in Ukraine this year, Dr. Attar once more raised his hand to cross the border and treat the war-wounded.

Guest: Dr. Samer Attar, associate professor of surgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips and Jared Downing.

  • Mary C. Curtis is a columnist at Roll Call and host of its Equal Time podcast.