Puerto Rico Without Power, Again
Five years ago, Hurricane Maria devastated the island’s fragile infrastructure. In the aftermath of Fiona, little seems to have changed.
Episode Notes
When Hurricane Maria hit in 2017, it destroyed Puerto Rico’s power grid, leaving vast swathes of the island in the dark and claiming almost 3,000 lives. $9.5 billion was set aside to rejuvenate the island’s power grid and the government-run utility company was taken over by a private one. But five years later, before Hurricane Fiona even hit, the island lost electricity. How could this happen—again?
Guest: Gloria Gonzalez is the Deputy Energy Editor at POLITICO
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips and Jared Downing.