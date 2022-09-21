What Next

A Student Ran For School Board … and Won

How inaction on climate, curriculum, and right-wing extremism drove one 18-year-old to unseat an incumbent.

Episode Notes

Public schools have become hotly debated—what’s on the curriculum and what isn’t; which books are allowed and which aren’t. But one voice frequently missing from these debates is that of the people most affected: students.

One high school senior in Idaho decided to speak up by running for school board, and he won by unseating an incumbent who had been endorsed by right-wing extremists.

Guest: Shiva Rajbandari, senior at Boise High School and recently elected member to the Boise School District Board of Trustees

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Anna Phillips, and Jared Downing.

