A Student Ran For School Board … and Won

Public schools have become hotly debated—what’s on the curriculum and what isn’t; which books are allowed and which aren’t. But one voice frequently missing from these debates is that of the people most affected: students.

One high school senior in Idaho decided to speak up by running for school board, and he won by unseating an incumbent who had been endorsed by right-wing extremists.

Guest: Shiva Rajbandari, senior at Boise High School and recently elected member to the Boise School District Board of Trustees

