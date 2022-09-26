Election Fraud Evangelists Coming to a Town Near You

The 2022 midterms are about to happen, but many Republicans still cling to the big lies that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, or that Joe Biden could have only won through massive fraud. How do you hold an election when a large number of voters, officials, and even candidates are convinced the whole thing is rigged? How do you fight misinformation when it rolls into town like a circus?

Guests:

Annie Gowen, Midwest correspondent for the Washington Post.

Robyn Holmes, county clerk, Otero County, New Mexico

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips and Jared Downing.