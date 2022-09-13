The U.K.’s Actual Leadership Crisis
A new king at Buckingham Palace isn’t the nation’s most urgent issue.
The United Kingdom is saddled with an energy crisis, a pandemic-weary national health service, and continued economic fallout from Brexit. For now, the country is observing an official mourning period, after losing its longest-serving monarch. But soon it will be time for King Charles and newly-installed Prime Minister Liz Truss to show what they’ll do to lead the U.K. through what’s expected to be a grim winter.
Guest: Charlotte Ivers, political correspondent for Times Radio, and columnist for the Sunday Times.
