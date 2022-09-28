What Iranian Protesters Need Now
In years past, Iran’s ruling elite have shrugged off protests as a result of economic hardships imposed by the west. Will this time be different, as demonstrators set their hijab on fire, striking at a core pillar of Iran’s repressive regime?
Episode Notes
What began as a revolt in the wake of an overstep by Iran’s morality police has evolved into a mass movement calling for “death to the dictator.” Protests in Iran are nothing new, but these demonstrations strike at the heart of the Islamic Republic’s repressive regime. Could the nascent movement change a sclerotic regime?
Guest: Gissou Nia, Director of the Atlantic Council’s Strategic Litigation Project.
