Is Hunter Biden’s Laptop Actually a Big Deal?
The left seems vaguely aware it exists, while the right views it as the talisman to bring the whole Biden family down.
Episode Notes
Episode Notes
An obsession with Hunter Biden’s laptop has been written off as the byproduct of a right-wing media bubble—but the reality is that what you don’t know can hurt you. It’s past time for Democrats and their supporters to confront some uncomfortable facts.
Guest: Olivia Nuzzi, Washington Correspondent for New York magazine.
